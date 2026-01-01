English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Kansas City, legacy beyond football pitch

0

Shafaqna English- With Kansas City getting ready to wrap up its World Cup involvement on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), the local organizing committee was already taking stock of a thirty-day period that had thrust the Midwestern metropolis onto the international stage.

Six World Cup games were held in Kansas City, featuring a round-of-16 matchup and Saturday’s Argentina-Switzerland quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium, which is normally home to the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL.

Yet the true legacy of the tournament will be judged just as much by the supporters who embraced Kansas City as their temporary home during the event.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Thrilling 0-0 draw between Colombia & Portugal

asadian

Dutch skipper readying for vital clash with Tunisia

asadian

Tornado alert hits England’s World Cup base

asadian

England’s training equipment stolen before World Cup

asadian

Judicial reform referendum in Italy

asadian

Major Saudi cities improved in GCI ranking

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.