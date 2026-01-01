Kansas City, legacy beyond football pitch

Shafaqna English- With Kansas City getting ready to wrap up its World Cup involvement on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), the local organizing committee was already taking stock of a thirty-day period that had thrust the Midwestern metropolis onto the international stage.

Six World Cup games were held in Kansas City, featuring a round-of-16 matchup and Saturday’s Argentina-Switzerland quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium, which is normally home to the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL.

Yet the true legacy of the tournament will be judged just as much by the supporters who embraced Kansas City as their temporary home during the event.

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