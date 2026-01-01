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Solbakken: England’s equaliser was invalid

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Shafaqna English- Stale Solbakken, Norway’s head coach, stated that he firmly believed the ball struck a camera cable suspended above the field moments before Jude Bellingham netted the equaliser for England during the first half of Saturday’s(11 Jul 2026) World Cup quarter-final.

It all started when Norwegian shot-stopper Orjan Nyland attempted a clearance kick during first-half stoppage time, only for the ball to land at the feet of an English player, which set in motion the sequence that led to Bellingham’s first goal.

Source: Reuters

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