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Tuchel: Team need to get better

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Shafaqna English- Thomas Tuchel, England’s manager, didn’t reject Bellingham’s view that the team worked hard in Saturday’s(11 Jul 2026) victory over Norway to book a semi-final spot, yet he strongly feels they are capable of and need to raise their game.

Once again, Bellingham came to England’s rescue by scoring both goals in the 2-1 comeback victory after Norway had taken the lead, and he was informed immediately after the final whistle that Tuchel was dissatisfied with how the team had performed.

Source: Reuters

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