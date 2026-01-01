China faces Typhoon Bavi

Shafaqna English- Typhoon Bavi, the strongest storm to hit the Chinese mainland this year, dumped heavy rain along the eastern seaboard on Sunday(12 Jul 2026) and pounded crowded urban centres with fierce winds, putting the nation’s capacity to handle severe weather to the test.

Although Bavi had been downgraded to a tropical storm by Sunday morning as it advanced inland, forecasters warned that the France-sized weather system could produce prolonged and widespread downpours across eastern and northern China in the days ahead.

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