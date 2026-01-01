Increase in US stamp prices

Shafaqna English- The U.S. Postal Service, which is facing a cash crunch, is set to raise first-class letter postage to 82 cents per stamp, up from 78 cents, beginning Sunday(12 Jul 2026).

Having warned that it could run out of money in the early months of next year, the USPS revealed back in April that it would raise mailing costs by 4.8%.

Addressing Congress last month, Postmaster General David Steiner stated that the USPS has recorded net losses of approximately $120 billion since 2007, its financial structure is unsustainable, and it will need support from legislators to recover.

www.shafaqna.com