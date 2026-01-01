SoFi’s successful hosting of World Cup

Shafaqna English- Following four weeks of massive World Cup crowds, a temporary pitch, and extra security measures around controversial matches, SoFi’s senior official said the stadium is gearing up for future mega-events with greater certainty.

SoFi in Inglewood, built at a cost of $5 billion, hosted eight World Cup games—among them the U.S. opener and two Iran matches—and throughout all of them, nothing of notable concern took place.

Otto Benedict, who serves as senior vice president for facility and campus operations at SoFi and Hollywood Park, stated that the event proved their multi-year planning was worthwhile.

www.shafaqna.com