Trump’s FIFA Intervention sparked by far reaction across world

Shafaqna English- United States President Donald Trump’s involvement in the FIFA World Cup has provoked widespread criticism globally.

Among his many controversial actions—from conducting military strikes to supporting authoritarian regimes—his covert meddling in last week’s USA vs. Belgium World Cup match elicited the most unified and fierce response worldwide.

In an age dominated by overbearing, illiberal economic and military powers, the men’s World Cup is upending the conventional geopolitical pecking order and power balances in refreshing and instructive ways. In this alternative universe, smaller nations – and ordinary people – can and often do get a bigger shout. Despite huge state investment in all aspects of the game, China again failed to qualify. Russia, never much good at football in the first place, was kicked out after invading Ukraine. And despite all Trump’s MAGA hooliganism, the US remains soccer small fry. So much for superpowers.

The fact eight of the planet’s 10 most populous countries are absent from the world’s largest-ever sporting event represents another saturnalian upheaval in the traditional order. India is often described, along with China, as the 21st century’s new big hitter. Yet despite a world-beating total population of nearly 1.5 billion, including millions of football fans, it has always struggled to get past the World Cup qualifying stages. Two other emerging powerhouses, Indonesia and Nigeria, are also absent. Meanwhile, minnows such as Ecuador and Bosnia and Herzegovina have scored big on the world stage.

Sources: Guardian

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