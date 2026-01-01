[Video] The Quran’s timeless response to death of a leader

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented on Jul 11, 2026: What happens to a community when its Prophet, Imam, or religious leader passes away? Does divine guidance come to an end?
In this lecture, we explore one of the most profound verses of the Holy Quran—Surah Aal-e-Imran (3:144)—revealed during the Battle of Uhud after the false rumor spread that Prophet Muhammad ﷺ had been killed.
This verse teaches a timeless principle: divine guidance is never dependent on one individual. While prophets, imams, scholars, and leaders come and go, the path of Allah’s guidance continues for those who remain committed to His message.
In this video:
The historical background of Quran 3:144
Why some Muslims abandoned the battlefield at Uhud
The difference between a person and a divine position
Allah as the ultimate source of guidance
The Prophet’s role as the conveyor of revelation
The Shi’a understanding of the continuity of divine guidance
The role of the Hujjah, Imams, and scholars after the Prophet ﷺ
Why insight (Basirah) is essential during times of crisis
Practical lessons for Muslims today
This Quranic message remains just as relevant in every age, reminding believers that true faith is built upon commitment to Allah’s guidance—not attachment to personalities.
“Muhammad is no more than a messenger. Messengers have passed away before him. If he dies or is killed, will you turn back on your heels?”
(Quran 3:144)