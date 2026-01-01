Metal spheres found on Australian beach suspected to be space debris

Shafaqna English- Australian authorities are investigating six large metal spheres discovered on a beach in Queensland after the Australian Space Agency identified them as likely rocket pressure vessels that reentered Earth’s atmosphere, according to CNN.

The metallic spheres, found at Forrest Beach in northern Queensland, have been safely removed after emergency crews confirmed they posed no immediate risk. The Australian Space Agency believes the objects are pressure vessels from a rocket and is working with international partners to identify their origin and the country responsible for the launch.

The discovery highlights growing concerns over space debris as the number of satellites and rocket launches continues to increase. According to experts, tracked orbital debris has more than doubled over the past decade, although the likelihood of being struck by falling space debris remains extremely low. Researchers and space agencies continue developing safer spacecraft designs and stronger debris mitigation measures to reduce future risks.

Source: CNN

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