Book smarts and life experience share same intelligence, study finds

Shafaqna English- Knowledge gained in classrooms and knowledge acquired through real-life experiences are powered by the same underlying cognitive ability, according to a new study published in Intelligence. The findings challenge the traditional distinction between academic and everyday knowledge and suggest that human intelligence is more unified than previously thought, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from Ulm University and the University of Bonn examined 348 adults aged 30 to 40, comparing performance on traditional school-based knowledge tests with a newly developed assessment measuring knowledge gained through everyday experiences, hobbies, travel, technology, and work.

The analysis found a remarkably strong correlation between the two types of knowledge, indicating that both are driven by the same core intellectual ability. Individuals who scored highly on academic subjects were also more likely to possess broad practical knowledge acquired outside formal education.

The study also showed that intellectual curiosity plays an equally important role in both formal and informal learning. People with a stronger desire to learn consistently retained more information, regardless of whether it was acquired in a classroom or through everyday life.

However, specific life experiences provided a clear advantage in related areas of knowledge. Participants who had engaged in activities such as disassembling a computer or visiting famous landmarks were significantly more likely to answer corresponding questions correctly, even after accounting for overall intelligence.

The researchers noted that while general intelligence appears unified, personal experiences shape the specific knowledge individuals accumulate. They also acknowledged limitations, including the difficulty of identifying where people originally learned particular facts and the study’s focus on a single age group in Germany.

The findings suggest future intelligence assessments could better reflect the diverse ways people acquire knowledge throughout their lives, extending well beyond traditional education.

Source: PsyPost

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