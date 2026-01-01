Grand Basra Water Project hits 86.5%

Shafaqna English- The first phase of the Greater Basra Water Project has reached 86.5% completion, Iraq’s General Directorate of Water said.

According to an official corporate briefing, the execution rate for the transmission line has officially surpassed 86.5%. Engineering crews have successfully laid and secured approximately 26.5 kilometers of the heavy-duty pipeline out of the total planned 37-kilometer network, marking an important milestone in modernizing southern Iraq’s utility grid.

Providing a detailed administrative update to the 964 Network, the Director General of the General Directorate of Water, Ammar Adel Hussein, explained that construction operations are currently being executed around the clock under a rigorous double-shift system (day and night).

Sources: Iraqi News

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