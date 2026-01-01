Mediterranean diet linked to better mental well-being in older adults

Shafaqna English- Older adults who closely follow a Mediterranean diet are more likely to maintain better psychological well-being and emotional resilience, with the benefits remaining evident even during stressful periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published in BMJ Open, according to PsyPost.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 3,200 adults aged 50 and older in England and found that participants who consumed a Mediterranean-style diet—rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, fish, and olive oil—reported higher levels of purpose, independence, and overall life satisfaction.

The positive association persisted after accounting for factors including income, education, physical activity, smoking, chronic illness, and depressive symptoms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals with stronger adherence to the diet also experienced a smaller decline in psychological well-being, suggesting the eating pattern may help protect emotional resilience during periods of significant stress.

Although the observational study cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, researchers say the findings reinforce growing evidence that healthy dietary habits contribute not only to physical health but also to positive mental well-being. They note that nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and plant polyphenols may support brain function by reducing inflammation and promoting a healthier gut microbiome.

Source: PsyPost

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