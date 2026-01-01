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Embolo’s historic red card at World Cup

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Shafaqna English- Embolo’s World Cup began amid confusion—a visa problem prevented him from boarding Switzerland’s plane to California, and by the time he showed up, his fellow players had long been settled at their competition base.

The competition ended for him on Saturday(11 Jul 2026) with an event that transformed the outcome of a crucial knockout match and potentially opened a new page in Switzerland’s historical record.

Embolo was the first player in 20 years to receive a red card at a World Cup for simulation after picking up a second yellow—his exit in the 72nd minute of the fiercely contested match against Argentina changed the entire complexion of the fixture.

Source: Reuters

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