Swiss fans gave their team glorious send-off

Shafaqna English- In the early hours of Sunday(11 Jul 2026) morning, Swiss football supporters turned out to applaud their team, following the end of their World Cup journey with a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Argentina.

Reaching the quarter-finals was a historic achievement for Switzerland after seven decades, but they couldn’t take that final step to reach the semi-finals—a dream still unfulfilled for this team.

Switzerland suffered two major blows in this fixture: first, the absence of their leading goalscorer Johan Manzambi through a knee injury, and second, Breel Embolo’s contentious red card in the 72nd minute, which turned the game on its head.

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