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Argentina’s maturity in critical moments

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Shafaqna English- After his team’s extra-time win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals, Scaloni remarked that this victory demonstrated Argentina have achieved tactical and mental maturity in challenging situations and know how to navigate through crises.

Scaloni’s squad first fell two goals behind against Egypt in the last 16 but staged a stunning 3-2 comeback; then, up against an untiring Swiss side, they were once again pushed to the brink—yet under maximum pressure, they produced the best response, netting twice in the dying moments of extra time to book their semi-final spot.

Source: Reuters

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