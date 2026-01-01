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Escalation in Trump’s war on the press

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Shafaqna English- Reporters from The New York Times were subpoenaed by the DOJ after they broke news about safety concerns tied to the new Air Force One, which was a gift from Qatar. This move reflects a dramatic ramp-up in Trump’s assault on the media and has drawn sharp criticism for weakening one of the core freedoms of U.S. democracy.

The new aircraft, which was a gift from a U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf and cost the administration $400 million to renovate and modernize, became operational last week. However, Trump chose to depart the NATO summit in Turkey using an older version of Air Force One, and later made remarks about Iranian threats directed at him.

Source: Apnews

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