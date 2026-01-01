Sinner & Zverev clash in Wimbledon showdown

Shafaqna English- Sunday’s(12 Jul 2026) Wimbledon final pits the tournament’s top two seeded players against each other, with reigning champion Jannik Sinner facing off against Alexander Zverev, who recently triumphed at the French Open. Sinner, who holds the No. 1 ranking, is aiming to rebound from his collapse at the French Open and add a fifth Grand Slam to his resume.

Zverev, ranked third globally but seeded second at Wimbledon, is chasing a historic feat: becoming the first man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major tournament following his first. Sinner has dominated their rivalry recently, winning nine consecutive matches against Zverev and taking 14 straight sets off the German.

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