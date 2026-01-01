Focus on building clean energy institutions in Africa

Shafaqna English- According to experts, Africa’s foremost obstacle in clean energy is no longer about constructing physical projects, but rather about developing the institutional frameworks, market structures, and regulatory mechanisms necessary to deploy those projects on a large scale.

Even as Africa grapples with its institutional challenge, clean energy worldwide has reached a significant milestone. Renewables accounted for 34% of global electricity in 2025, overtaking coal’s 33% share. By 2030, it is expected that renewable sources, along with nuclear power, will provide half the planet’s electricity.

As demand rises due to industrialization, AI, and electrification, experts say the bottleneck in the clean energy transition is no longer technology itself, but rather the financial and institutional systems that underpin it. Tackling these obstacles is critical to connecting the 600 million people across Africa who remain off the grid.

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