Japan takes giant leap in space competition

Shafaqna English- Saturday(11 Jul 2026) marked the first successful test flight for Japan’s reusable rocket prototype, which took off and landed safely. This achievement is part of Japan’s broader effort to develop key cost-cutting technologies for space launches and to establish a competitive presence in a market largely controlled by SpaceX.

At the Noshiro Testing Center, operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in northeastern Japan, the RV-X rocket completed a sub-one-minute flight that included takeoff, hovering, lateral movement, and a safe landing. The NVS, a collective of space fans, streamed the test live online.

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