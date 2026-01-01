China’s new achievement in Space

Shafaqna English- State media announced that China has for the first time managed to retrieve the initial stage of a rocket after liftoff — marking a major breakthrough for the nation’s space endeavors.

The official Xinhua News Agency detailed that the first stage of the Long March-10B rocket detached from its second stage post-launch and descended onto a sea-based platform.

This marked the very first time China has retrieved a rocket’s first stage. Meanwhile, America’s SpaceX has been performing such recoveries for years as a strategy to lower launch expenses by repurposing the booster that carries satellites and other payloads into orbit.

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