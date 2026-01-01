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World Cup 2026 put FIFA’s leadership under scrutiny

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Shafaqna English- World Cup 2026 has increasingly put FIFA and its leadership under scrutiny. The decision to overturn the suspension of an American football player and accusations of referees favouring Argentina in their decisions during games against Egypt and Cape Verde have roiled fans around the world.
Palestine has seen and experienced FIFA’s corrupt nature for years. Despite its statute explicitly requiring the organisation to respect human rights, it has systematically failed to do so when it has come to Palestinian football.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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