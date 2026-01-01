Nearly three-quarters of Saudi citizens have a high level of trust in government digital platforms

Shafaqna English- Nearly three-quarters of people in Saudi Arabia have a high level of trust in government digital platforms, citing reliable information, efficient services and straightforward procedures as the main reasons they continue to use them, according to research conducted by Rayan Mal as part of his master’s degree in the Department of Media.

Renewing an ID card, applying for a visa or booking a medical appointment can now be completed in minutes through Saudi Arabia’s government digital platforms.

As online public services become the primary way citizens and residents interact with government, a new King Saud University study finds that trust, speed, and clear communication are the factors users value most.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com