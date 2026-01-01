Stalemate in India-US trade talks

Shafaqna English- India has declined a swift trade pact with the U.S. during recent dialogue and is holding out for a superior agreement, as Prime Minister Modi draws strength from emerging trading partners, lower economic threats, and political victories at home, say officials and analysts.

The two sides could not finalize a preliminary trade pact during the visit of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to New Delhi last month, ending months of talks without a deal, even though both had believed a narrow agreement was within grasp.

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