Rising casualties in Almeria forest fires

Shafaqna English- The regional government announced on Sunday(12 Jul 2026) night that a British woman had died from injuries caused by the wildfires raging through Almeria in southeastern Spain since Thursday, pushing the total fatalities to thirteen.

The octogenarian was counted among eight patients admitted to medical facilities after the fire, with four cases reported as severe. The regional administration of Andalusia stated that the victim, who suffered from pre-existing ailments, was taken to the emergency department during the early hours of Friday, presenting with burns encompassing 20% of her total body surface area.

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