Wildfires on the Canadian border

Shafaqna English- Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota called up state National Guard troops on Sunday(12 Jul 2026) to tackle wildfires burning near the Canadian border in the northern part of the state.

Official state data shows that the wildfires have consumed more than 800 acres in just five days and are still not under control. These fires are part of a larger wave of blazes that have swept through many parts of the U.S., driven by the hot, arid conditions brought on by the El Nino weather system across North America.

www.shafaqna.com