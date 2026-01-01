English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsCanadaFeatured 2Other NewsUSworld

Wildfires on the Canadian border

0

Shafaqna English- Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota called up state National Guard troops on Sunday(12 Jul 2026) to tackle wildfires burning near the Canadian border in the northern part of the state.

Official state data shows that the wildfires have consumed more than 800 acres in just five days and are still not under control. These fires are part of a larger wave of blazes that have swept through many parts of the U.S., driven by the hot, arid conditions brought on by the El Nino weather system across North America.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Weak showing by Asian sides at World Cup

asadian

FIFA: Water breaks are for player health in heat

asadian

England determined to break championship curse

asadian

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of his sixth World Cup

asadian

Sky hosts red moon

asadian

Closing Statement of 19th Conference of Council of Shia Muslim Scholars

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.