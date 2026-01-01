June heatwave death toll in Europe

Shafaqna English- Official figures revealed that European nations recorded over 10,000 excess deaths during the unprecedented heatwave that swept through the western part of the continent in late June.

Data from EuroMOMO – a network backed by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the WHO – shows that over 9,000 of the recorded deaths were among people over 65.

Severe heat exposure can be life-threatening due to heatstroke or by exacerbating existing cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, and older individuals remain among the most vulnerable populations.

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