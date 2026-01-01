Asian markets tumbled

Shafaqna English- Stock markets across Asia suffered declines on Monday(13 Jul 2026), following intensified clashes in the Persian Gulf and Tehran’s assertion that it had sealed off the crucial Strait of Hormuz, triggering a spike in crude prices and reigniting inflation fears worldwide.

The dollar and bond yields both rose as investors increasingly bet on a rate hike by the Federal Reserve, just one day before Chair Kevin Warsh is set to testify before Congress for the first time since taking office.

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