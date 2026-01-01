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South Korean chipmaker’s shares tumble in Seoul

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Shafaqna English- Early trading in Seoul on Monday(13 Jul 2026) saw SK Hynix shares decline up to 8.2%, as investors locked in gains from the company’s successful Nasdaq debut last Friday, which had seen the AI memory chip leader climb 12.8%.

The South Korean chipmaker secured over $26 billion from its American Depositary Receipt offering, which was priced at $149 per ADS. The securities opened at $170, reflecting a 14% markup over the IPO price, and subsequently closed the first trading day up 12.8%.

Source: Reuters

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