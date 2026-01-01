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Britain’s response to wave of antisemitic attacks

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Shafaqna English- The British government announced on Monday(13 Jul 2026) that it will allocate more than £250 million ($335 million) over the next three years to enhance security for Jewish communities, in response to a number of recent antisemitic incidents.

The government stated that the investment would result in over 500 additional officers being assigned across England and Wales, reinforcing security in Jewish districts and around educational institutions, places of worship, and community facilities.

Source: Reuters

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