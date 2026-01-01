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Europe’s vulnerability in jet fuel supply

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Shafaqna English- Even though Europe has sourced jet fuel from the U.S. and Asia, boosted refinery output, and tapped into reserves to ensure planes stay in the air, it still stands as the region most at risk, especially with rising Middle East tensions threatening to cause further supply shocks.

Among European nations, Britain, France, and Germany are the most vulnerable. A long history of refinery closures has left them far more reliant than others on Middle Eastern oil shipments that travel via the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Reuters

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