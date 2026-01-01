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Samsung accelerates memory chip production

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Shafaqna English- To meet the growing need for memory chips used in AI systems, Samsung Electronics said on Monday(13 Jul 2026) it would move the launch of its Yongin fabrication facility forward to 2029, two years earlier than the originally planned 2030–2031 timeline.

After President Lee Jae Myung urged measures to bridge regional economic gaps, Samsung and SK Hynix both announced massive investment plans last month, with each committing hundreds of billions of dollars to ramp up production at home.

Source: Reuters

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