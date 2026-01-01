Iraq: Historic crafts of Mosul are diminishing

Shafaqna English- Imported goods, rising costs and limited government support are driving Mosul’s historic crafts toward extinction, Artisans who preserved centuries-old markets through war said.

In Souq al-Sawwafa, once the center of Mosul’s wool trade, 73-year-old Abu Mohammed sits alone inside a shop that has outlived nearly all its competitors. Only a handful of wool Artisans remain, he says, where dozens once supplied households across Nineveh with handmade bedding, carpets, and cloaks.

“Our profession can now be counted on one hand,” Abu Mohammed told Shafaq News. “In the past, every Mosul family relied on locally processed wool. Today, imported polyester products have replaced natural wool, and government support has disappeared.”

Sources: Shafaq News

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