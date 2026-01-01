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Tension in England’s camp

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Shafaqna English- A short-lived moment of tension occurred after England’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), when Jude Bellingham responded to criticism from coach Thomas Tuchel.

When told that Tuchel had labeled England’s performance as “sloppy” despite their extra-time success, Bellingham’s response was dismissive: “Yeah, well, whatever.”

The midfielder, whose brace propelled England into the semi-finals, was eager to shield his colleagues from criticism after a second consecutive grueling fixture played in severe weather conditions.

Source: Reuters

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