Konate: We have no fear of Spain

Shafaqna English- France defender Ibrahima Konate stated on Sunday(12 Jul 2026) that his team does not fear Spain heading into Tuesday’s(14 Jul 2026) World Cup semi-final, though they are well aware of their opponents’ strengths and their almost flawless defensive line.

Spain’s defensive record in the tournament has been exceptional, with just one goal against them in five matches, propelling them to the semi-finals as they seek to add a second World Cup crown to their history.

France, who won the World Cup in 2018 and reached the final four years ago, are very familiar with Spain, having been beaten by them in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and also in last year’s Nations League last four.

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