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3,000-year-old tomb uncovered in Egypt’s Luxor

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Shafaqna English- Archaeologists have uncovered a tomb that is 3,000 years old near Luxor, a city in southern Egypt, according to authorities on Sunday. This discovery is part of a series of finds that officials hope will boost tourism in the area.

The tomb, believed to belong to a man named Paser, was discovered by a Dutch archaeological team from Leiden University in the Sheikh Abd el-Qurna necropolis on the West Bank of Luxor, as reported by Egypt’s tourism and antiquities ministry. Experts suggest that the tomb dates back to the Ramesside period, which encompasses Egypt’s 19th and 20th dynasties, based on the artistic style of the inscriptions found within.

Sources: New Arab

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