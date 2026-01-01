End of the road for Dallas Stadium pitch

Shafaqna English- As France and Spain compete for a place in the World Cup final, their Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) encounter will inevitably bring an end to the tenure of the Dallas Stadium turf, a crucial element of the match.

Perfecting the tournament pitches required five years of study, and for the renowned Dallas venue, this involved developing a full-sized pitch atop the field normally used by the Dallas Cowboys.

Ian Craig, FIFA’s pitch manager at Dallas Stadium, said: “We are staging the biggest tournament in world football, featuring the world’s top players, so we want to provide them with pitches of the highest quality.”

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