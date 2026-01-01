High Court: UK took ‘unlawful’ decision on migrants sent to France

Shafaqna English- The UK government’s decision to restrict the rights of certain migrants who are due to be sent back to France under the so-called “one-in, one-out” deal between the two nations has been ruled “unlawful.”

Under the policy, people who were earmarked to be sent back to France and whose claims to be victims of human trafficking had been rejected were unable to appeal that decision before being removed. Britain’s Home Office, however, has announced that it would appeal the High Court decision.

Sources: Info Migrants

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