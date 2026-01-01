TSMC, Profitability fueled by AI boom

Shafaqna English- The world’s largest semiconductor foundry, TSMC, posted a 36% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, reaching a new record high, according to a Monday(13 Jul 2026) announcement. The surge was attributed to growing interest in AI technologies.

The company’s revenue for the three months ending in June was T$1.27 trillion ($39.62 billion), as per Reuters’ estimates. This came in just ahead of the T$1.264 trillion SmartEstimate compiled by LSEG from a survey of 20 analysts.

TSMC plays a crucial role in the supply chain of leading global technology companies, including Nvidia and Apple, for which it manufactures advanced chips.

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