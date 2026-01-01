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New step in improving Beijing-Canberra farm trade

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Shafaqna English- China has taken a further step to expand market access for Australian canola by allowing private-sector crushers to import the commodity, three processors reported to Reuters. This development underscores the ongoing normalization of agricultural trade between Beijing and Canberra.

Two of the sources revealed that Beijing has greenlit Australian canola imports through the seaports of Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, Hebei, Liaoning, and Tianjin, mandating that the shipments undergo processing at authorized facilities adjacent to the ports.

Source: Reuters

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