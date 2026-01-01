Taliban restrictions and Poverty make Afghan women’s lives harder

Shafaqna English- Women in Herat who support themselves report facing severe economic difficulties due to increasing restrictions, a lack of employment opportunities, and poverty.

In an interview with Hasht-e Subh Daily on Monday, July 13, some of these women shared that they are responsible for covering their families’ expenses.

However, recent restrictions and the Taliban’s detention of women for not wearing a chadari (burqa) have made it increasingly difficult for them to move freely. These challenges have further limited already scarce employment opportunities, leaving many women struggling to meet the basic needs of their families.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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