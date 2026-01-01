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UAE FIFA official acted alone in overturning Balogun ban

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Shafaqna English- An Emirati member of FIFA’s disciplinary committee was solely responsible for overturning the red card ban imposed on US footballer Folarin Balogun. According to a report in the Times, Mohammad al-Kamali made this controversial decision regarding the World Cup without consulting the other 17 members of the disciplinary committee.

Sent off during the Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun was due to be suspended for the US game against Belgium.

However, following communication from US officials, including President Donald Trump, FIFA reversed the decision, deploying its rarely invoked Article 27 of the Disciplinary Code.
Trump said that he had called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the red card, saying he believed the dismissal was unfair but insisting he did not pressure football’s governing body to overturn the suspension.

Sources: Middle East Eye

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