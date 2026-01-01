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Poll: US public sees Iran conflict as long war

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Shafaqna English- According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey carried out amid escalating clashes and President Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade on Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, 80% of Americans anticipate that the war with Iran will continue for a long time.

The three-day survey, finalized on Sunday, showed that 79% of participants believe the U.S. military engagement in Iran will last for a lengthy duration – a rise from 65% recorded in late March. Just 18% of those polled expressed optimism that the conflict would conclude within a few weeks.

Source: Reuters

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