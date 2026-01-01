Trump reaps huge profits from crypto assets

Shafaqna English-The financial statements released by President Trump reveal that at the same time he and his eldest sons were promoting crypto schemes to the public—schemes that ended up costing small investors dearly—his asset managers were quietly parking most of the incoming funds in low-risk places.

Trump’s newly filed ethics disclosures confirm that he took in upward of $1.4 billion last year via his family’s digital-asset enterprises, namely World Liberty Financial and the Trump commemorative coin, as per the records submitted to the government’s ethics watchdog.

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