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Dollar calms before inflation figures release

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Shafaqna English- The dollar traded in a narrow range on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) ahead of U.S. inflation data, as rising Middle East tensions boosted crude prices. The yen, however, remained on the back foot, with traders wary of intervention risks and after policymakers discussed changes to state pension portfolio allocations.

The greenback’s benchmark index, consisting of a currency basket that includes the yen and the euro, slipped 0.04% to close at 101.23.

Market focus stays locked on inflation risks, as Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) brings the June CPI data for the U.S., Wednesday(15 Jul 2026) follows with PPI readings, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh prepares to deliver his first semi-annual testimony to Congress.

Source: Reuters

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