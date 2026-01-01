Mass layoffs at Volkswagen

Shafaqna English- In an internal memo to employees, Volkswagen’s CEO stated that the company might need to eliminate around 50,000 additional jobs in order to stay competitive with rivals in an intensifying automotive market. This marked the first time the automaker has effectively confirmed it is aiming to reduce as many as 100,000 positions in total.

Oliver Blume, the CEO, is fighting to make Europe’s biggest carmaker leaner and more efficient, as the company grapples with billions in tariff costs, fierce rivalry in the Chinese market, and mounting pressure to optimize its German manufacturing operations.

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