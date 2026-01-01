California’s fresh push to lure buyers toward EVs

Shafaqna English- On Monday(13 Jul 2026), California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that will provide $3,500 state rebates on new electric vehicles for first-time purchasers starting later this summer, amid a slowdown in U.S. EV sales.

The state-backed $270 million rebate scheme for Californians draws on both government funding and automaker contributions. It is valid for new EVs with a suggested retail price not exceeding $50,000, and offers a distinct $1,750 rebate for second-hand EVs priced at $25,000 or under.

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