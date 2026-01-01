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Nobel Prize winners caution on AI economic risks

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Shafaqna English- A group of more than 200 academics and economists, featuring 15 Nobel laureates along with researchers from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, has called on governments and technology executives to urgently develop policies and institutions to address AI’s economic ramifications.

The group released a jointly signed statement on Monday(13 Jul 2026), cautioning that AI could bring about an economic transformation even more profound than the Industrial Revolution, yet occurring over a “vastly shorter” timescale, which poses new challenges for workers, corporations, and public institutions.

Source: Reuters

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