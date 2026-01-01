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End of tractor production in Czech Republic

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Shafaqna English- Zetor Tractors, based in the Czech Republic, revealed on Monday(13 Jul 2026) that it is ending 80 years of local production because of elevated expenses and shifting production to Asia.

Zetor, which was established in 1946, stated that it would rely on an existing joint venture in India – where most of its tractors have been built in recent years – for future production, and is also actively seeking a manufacturing partner in China.

Robert Harman, the operational head of Zetor, commented in a statement: “Manufacturing compact and mid-range tractors in Europe does not make financial sense given the current environment.”

Source: Reuters

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