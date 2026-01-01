Grand welcome for Norway’s football team in Oslo

Shafaqna English- On Monday(13 Jul 2026), over 100,000 supporters poured into the streets of Oslo, Norway’s capital, to greet their national soccer team with a hero’s reception, transforming the disappointment of their World Cup elimination into an enormous nationwide celebration.

The quarter-final defeat on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), a 2-1 loss to England after extra time, halted Norway’s historic progress and ended the Nordics’ dream of advancing to the semi-finals. Nonetheless, it did not curb the country’s enthusiasm to honor their squad.

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