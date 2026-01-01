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Hundreds of experts call for urgent action to tackle AI’s economic impact

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Shafaqna English- Hundreds of experts have signed an open letter calling on policymakers and technology leaders to act now to prepare for the economic impact of artificial intelligence.

The brief letter, released on Monday and organised by Stanford University’s digital economy lab, carries the signature of more than 200 economists and AI researchers, including 16 Nobel laureates.

It cautions that AI may grow far more capable over the coming decade, driving a transformation “larger than the Industrial Revolution, but unfolding over a vastly shorter time frame”.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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